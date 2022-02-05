FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of FirstEnergy worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 348,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 542,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 136,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

