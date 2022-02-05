FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
