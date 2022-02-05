FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.