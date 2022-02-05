Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.50

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.50 and traded as low as $22.53. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 25,891 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,173 shares of company stock worth $109,283. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

