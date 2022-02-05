Flixxo (FLIXX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $289.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $679,012.01 and approximately $289.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flixxo has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00112043 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

