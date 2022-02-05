Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.98

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.98 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.35). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,162,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

