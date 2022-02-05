Formation Fi Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $310,300.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

