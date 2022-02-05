FourThought Financial LLC Sells 488 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $285.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

