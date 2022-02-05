Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,085,673 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.64% of U.S. Bancorp worth $566,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NYSE USB opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.