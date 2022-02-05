Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,479,092 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $624,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $210.50 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

