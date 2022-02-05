Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,938 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Square worth $504,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

