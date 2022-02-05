Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 993,721 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $511,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $412.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day moving average is $416.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.