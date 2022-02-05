Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $810,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

