Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.47% of Atlassian worth $790,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $320.91 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.