Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 539,342 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Amgen worth $842,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $664,000. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 97.6% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

