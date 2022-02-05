Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 73,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,358,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Intel worth $551,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

