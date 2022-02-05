Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $763,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,106,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $400.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.