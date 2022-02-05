Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,319,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.23% of Sysco worth $496,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Sysco stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

