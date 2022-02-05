Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,534,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,886 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Altria Group worth $570,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

