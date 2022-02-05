Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,056,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,638 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $679,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,496,000 after acquiring an additional 940,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

