Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,094,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of TJX Companies worth $666,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

