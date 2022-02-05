Franklin Resources Inc. Has $459.81 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.65% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $459,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

