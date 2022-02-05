Franklin Resources Inc. Has $476.92 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of Norfolk Southern worth $476,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.