Franklin Resources Inc. Has $482.26 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of MetLife worth $482,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

