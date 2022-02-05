Franklin Resources Inc. Has $543.94 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $543,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,516.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.