Franklin Resources Inc. Has $556.86 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of DXC Technology worth $556,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,043,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,276,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.