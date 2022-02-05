Franklin Resources Inc. Has $605.03 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of BCE worth $605,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 11,873.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,363,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

