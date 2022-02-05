Franklin Resources Inc. Has $626.14 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Avalara worth $626,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

