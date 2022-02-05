Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Western Digital worth $525,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 29.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

