Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.70% of Anthem worth $636,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $446.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

