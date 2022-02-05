Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 721.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $464,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

