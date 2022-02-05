Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.56% of MSCI worth $783,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $554.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.23. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

