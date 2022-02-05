Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 12,308 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.85% of Lam Research worth $678,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $579.07 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

