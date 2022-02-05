Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 298,230 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $458,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.26 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.