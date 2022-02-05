Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 700,243 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.28% of DuPont de Nemours worth $455,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

