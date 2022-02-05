Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 756,958 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Marathon Petroleum worth $730,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

