Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Dollar Tree worth $547,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

