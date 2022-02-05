Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Home Depot worth $660,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.