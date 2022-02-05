Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $751,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.21. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.