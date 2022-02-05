Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $576,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,423,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,787,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.07 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

