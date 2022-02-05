Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,022 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $711,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,222 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 405,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

