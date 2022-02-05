Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,810,834 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.75% of Truist Financial worth $590,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 724,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,622,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 132,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

