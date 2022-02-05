Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,867,872 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,867,872 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.63% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $826,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $3,439,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

