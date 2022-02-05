Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,067,798 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,067,798 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oracle worth $584,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 32,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 498,674 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

