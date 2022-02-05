Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 28,679,109 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,679,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of General Electric worth $423,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,278 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

