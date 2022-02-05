Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 344,396 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.45% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $857,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

