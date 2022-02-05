Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,050 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of SBA Communications worth $583,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $15,910,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $321.55 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.06 and its 200-day moving average is $347.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

