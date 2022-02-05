Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,259,253 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259,253 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $554,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

