Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 743,343 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Novartis worth $554,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

