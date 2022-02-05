Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 88,159 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,524,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.80% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $669,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

