Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.72 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $11.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

